Two Elderly Morning Walkers Killed In Road Accident In Dehradun

Doiwala: Two 65-year-old morning walkers were killed after being hit by a speeding car in Uttarakhand's Doiwala town on Monday, police said.
The accident happened on the highway near Jolly Grant under Doiwala police station of Dehradun. Both men succumbed to their injuries on the spot.
On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and took the bodies into their custody. Police said that the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem while a search has been initiated for the driver.
The deceased have been identified as Veer Singh Bisht, resident of Koti Bhaniyawala and Ganpati, resident of Athurawala. Both were aged 65 years.
Police brought the bodies to Doiwala Community Health Centre. After post-mortem, the bodies will be handed over to their relatives, police said.
Local resident and former councillor Pradeep Negi said that the car had sped away after the accident and the driver should be nabbed immediately. The spike in road accidents has become a cause of serious concern in this area, he added.
Doiwala police station in-charge Vinod Gusain said the car that hit the morning walkers is being searched and the nearby CCTVs are also being examined. The driver will be arrested very soon, Gusain added.
Read more