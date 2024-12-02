ETV Bharat / state

Two Elderly Morning Walkers Killed In Road Accident In Dehradun

Doiwala: Two 65-year-old morning walkers were killed after being hit by a speeding car in Uttarakhand's Doiwala town on Monday, police said.

The accident happened on the highway near Jolly Grant under Doiwala police station of Dehradun. Both men succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and took the bodies into their custody. Police said that the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem while a search has been initiated for the driver.

The deceased have been identified as Veer Singh Bisht, resident of Koti Bhaniyawala and Ganpati, resident of Athurawala. Both were aged 65 years.