Two Elderly Devotees Die In Queue At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Ayodhya: Two elderly devotees, who were waiting in the queue for darshan at Ayodhya Ram Temple, died on Monday, officials said.

Both complained of breathlessness while standing in the queue and fell unconscious. They were rushed to Shri Ram Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

In view of the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj there is a surge in devotees visiting Ayodhya temple. More than 10 lakh devotees arrived at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday to have darshan of Ram Lalla. The influx of devotees caused a major traffic congestion on all roads leading to the temple.

Darshan in Hanumangarhi temple started from 4 am and a two-km long queue could be seen in front of the temple. At Ram temple, darshan began at 6 am and likewise there was a long queue from Janmabhoomi Path to Rampath.

Shri Ram Hospital's administrative officer YP Singh said at around 11 am, a woman was brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. She has been identified as Bimla Devi (60), a resident of Haryana's Sonipat district. She is likely to have died due to heart attack, Singh said.

A 65-year-old man was also brought to the hospital but is yet to be identified, he added.

All roads leading to Ram Path from Naya Ghat to Teeri Bazaar were overcrowded throughout the day. Radheshyam, a local resident, said he has seen such a historic crowd for the first time in his life and said that the turnout of devotees may increase on Mauni Amavasya. Ram Chet Verma, a devotee said that a large number of pilgrims are coming to Ayodhya after taking dip in Maha Kumbh.

Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said a huge crowd is expected after Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya on January 29. "A host of arrangements have been made to handle the additional crowd. Along with increasing the accommodation capacity of the devotees, efforts are on to ensure their safety amid the cold weather conditions. Devotees coming to Maha Kumbh are reaching Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan," he said.