Two Drown In Godavari River In Andhra's Rajahmundry As Heavy Winds Sweep Boat

The accident occurred around 7:30 pm on Monday, and the bodies of the deceased persons were recovered around 1 am on Tuesday.

By PTI

Published : Mar 4, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

Rajahmundry: Two persons drowned in the Godavari river here in East Godavari district when the boat they were travelling in was swept aside due to heavy winds, said a police official on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 7:30 pm on Monday and the bodies of the deceased persons were recovered around 1 am on Tuesday, said Rajahmundry Central DSP K Ramesh Babu.

"Twelve people were returning in a country boat from Bridge Lanka, an island in the middle of the Godavari river, when the tragedy occurred. Heavy winds swept the boat aside near Havelock Bridge pillar number eight," Babu told PTI.

Reacting to the heavy winds, all the people in the boat rushed to one side, leading to its imbalance and submergence, he said, adding that two people who operated the boat managed to save the remaining people from the group but two lost their lives.

Police believe that the group went to Bridge Island to attend a private programme. Many people visit the island to enjoy the breeze as it is located in the middle of the mighty Godavari river.

According to police, country boats are not permitted to ferry people. They are only allowed to fish. Hence police booked a case.

