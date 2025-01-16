ETV Bharat / state

Two Drown As Car Plunges Into Canal In Bhopal While Making Reel

Bhopal: In a tragic incident, two people died when their car plunged into a canal on Kolar Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal late Wednesday night, police said. The deceased, identified as Palash Gaikwad and Vineet Daksha were recording a reel inside the vehicle when the car went out of control and fell into the canal, they said.

A third occupant, Piyush, managed to escape by breaking the rear glass of the car. On receiving the information, the Kolar police rushed to the spot and broke the car's glass to rescue the occupants. However, Palash and Vineet were declared dead on the spot.

According to Kolar Police Station in-charge Sanjay Tiwari, the three friends, all residents of Shahpura, were returning from a dhaba and were making a reel inside the car when the accident took place.