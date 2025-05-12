Two Die During Madurai Chithirai Festival

Madurai: Two devotees died during the auspicious occasion of Lord Kallalagar descending into the Vaigai river as part of the Chithirai festival in Madurai on Monday.

Bhoominathan (45), a civil engineer from Tharaiyut in Tirunelveli district, suffered a heart attack and died on way to the hospital. Sources said he could not reach the hospital on time due to severe traffic congestion in the area.

In a separate incident, another man, identified as Kannan (43), was found unconscious on a stone bridge near the Kallalagar's Valai river entry venue. He was declared brought dead at hospital but the cause of death remains unknown. The Madichiam police have initiated a case of natural death and investigations are underway.

The Valai river entry is a significant ritual of the festival, which is being held from May 8 to 17. Adorned in traditional dress, Lord Kallalagar, mounted on a golden horse, arrived at Mandagapadi on Vaigai river today.

Four members of a family, who had come for darshan of the deity, were injured in electrocution while standing in front of the Tallakulam Amma Mess. They are undergoing treatment at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. The hospital administration has stated them to be in stable condition. Two other persons, who were injured after getting trapped in the crowd are also being treated at the same hospital.

Earlier, Ayyanar (16), who slipped into the Vaigai river, was successfully rescued by the fire department team. However, another person, identified as Vaseekaran (16), drowned in the river. The fire department fished out his body and handed it over to the Cholavanthan police.