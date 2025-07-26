Two Die After Falling Into Septic Tank At Under-Construction Site In Delhi’s Chhawla

New Delhi: Two people died in a tragic incident in the Chhawla area of south-west Delhi after falling into a seven-foot-deep septic tank at an under-construction house in Qutub Vihar Phase-2, under the jurisdiction of Chhawla police station in Dwarka on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Subhash, a resident of Shipuri, Palam, and 22-year-old Pradeep, a resident of Mahavir Enclave, Palam. Following the accident, both were rushed to the nearby Indira Gandhi Hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
According to Delhi Police, the Chhawla police station received information about the incident from the hospital at around 1:56 PM. The initial investigation revealed that Subhash was a contractor, and Pradeep was working as a labourer. Both were reportedly dismantling the casting structure of the septic tank when they suddenly fell into it. They died due to suffocation caused by poisonous gas and a lack of oxygen inside the tank.
The police stated that the construction work had been assigned to Subhash by a man named Sujit Jha. Upon receiving the report of the incident, police and a crime team reached the site and conducted an inspection.
A case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) under FIR number 311/25 at Chhawla police station. Given the seriousness of the incident, Delhi Police have launched a detailed investigation, probing the matter from multiple angles, including possible negligence.
Read more: Woman electrocuted in freak mishap at New Delhi railway station