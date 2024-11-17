Two Die, 14 Hurt After Bus Turns Turtle On Kota-Lalsot Highway

Bundi: Two died and over 14 passengers were injured after a bus full of devotees turned turtle near Ghat Ka Barana on Kota Lalsot Mega Highway late Saturday night. The injured have been referred to the MBS hospital in Kota where the condition of some is stated to be critical.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind Singh Rajput (68) and Antim Kumar Vaishnav (28) of the Indira Colony of Rawatbhata in the Chittorgarh district.

Deputy police commissioner of Keshoraipatan Ashish Bhargava said the accident happened around 1:45 am on Saturday. The passengers were going from Rawatbhata to Barwara for a darshan of Chauth Ka Mata. The bus, carrying about 50 passengers, went out of control while trying to negotiate a pothole near a turn just before Ghat Ka Barana.

As it was running at a high speed, the driver failed to control and it overturned. The collision was so intense that an electric pole broke and fell. Passengers screamed in panic following the accident, hearing which people nearby took the injured to Kopren Hospital which referred them to Kota's MBS Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Those who sustained injuries are Dhapu Bai, Ramali Bai, Narayan Singh, Kantabai, Bhool Kanwar, Pushp Kanwar, Ladkanwar, Tola Ram, Roshni Bai, Monica, Kalavati, Pawan and Chandrakanta.

Deikheda police station officer Ajit Singh said the residents of the Indira Colony were on their way to visit Chauth Mata. They had collected money and booked a bus for the purpose. An investigation has been initiated into the matter to find out the causes of the mishap. The damaged bus was shifted from the road with the help of a crane to restore traffic movement.