Two Delhi Residents With Drug Haul Worth Crores Held In Kashmir

The accused were identified as Love Kumar from Shahdara Kastura Nagar and Vipin Kumar from Sultanpuri.

Two Delhi Residents With Drug Haul Worth Crores Held In Kashmir
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police seized a big haul of narcotics worth crores and arrested two accused, hailing from Delhi, here, police said on Wednesday. According to a police official, they initially detained two persons at a checkpoint in the Tengpora area and recovered 2.4 kilograms of heroin on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Love Kumar from Shahdara Kastura Nagar and Vipin Kumar from Sultanpuri. "Upon their search, 2.4 kg of heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession. Consequently, a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 was registered in Police Station Batmaloo and an investigation was initiated," said the official spokesperson of Srinagar Police.

During the course of an investigation, the accused persons disclosed information that led to further recovery of 2.86 kg of Crystal Meth (Amphetamine) from their vehicle with registration no. HR11N 7336, the spokesperson added.

"Further investigation into the case is going on to trace the origin and operation of the network of the illegal narcotics trade," the Police said. This comes a day after ETV Bharat exclusively reported about the recovery of a drone from a young drug peddler in Kashmir to keep an eye on Police and clients.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have employed stringent measures including arrests and seizing movable and immovable properties of drug traffickers to curb the menace, officials said.

