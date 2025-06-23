ETV Bharat / state

Two Decades On, Srinagar Court Convicts Two Men In Separate Fraud Cases: Crime Branch Kashmir

Srinagar: After more than 20 years of investigation and courtroom proceedings, a Srinagar court has convicted two men in separate cases, both probed by Crime Branch Kashmir, involving forgery, cheating, and misuse of official positions to cause losses to the government.

In the first case, Saqib Faheem Kachroo, son of Mohammad Ashraf Kachroo, a resident of Bohlochipora Soura, Srinagar, was convicted for attempting to cheat the Directorate of School Education Kashmir by submitting a fake ISO certificate in response to a government tender in 2003.

According to a statement issued by Crime Branch Kashmir, the Directorate had invited tenders for the purchase of science materials for the chemistry subject from ISI/ISO-certified manufacturers and dealers. One of the bidders, M/s Marinex Chemie, based near Gole Masjid in Soura and operated by Kachroo, submitted an ISO-9000 certificate purportedly issued from Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which upon verification was found to be forged.

"The certificate prima facie appeared to be a fake one and the tenderer has produced the same with intent to cheat the department," the Crime Branch said. After preliminary enquiry confirmed the allegations, FIR No. 48/2004 was registered at Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir and Kachroo was formally charged with offences under Sections 511, 420, 468, 471, and 201 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

According to the Crime Branch Kashmir, the charge sheet was presented before the Court on July 22, 2008. However, the City Judge (Judicial Magistrate First Class) Srinagar sentenced Kachroo to two years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), and 471 (Using as genuine a forged document) RPC each. He was also sentenced to one year in prison with a Rs 5,000 fine under Section 511. All sentences will run concurrently, and in case of default in fine payment, he will undergo an additional six months of imprisonment, the court ruled.