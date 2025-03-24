ETV Bharat / state

Two Children Dead, Two Others Critical 'After Consuming Anganwadi Chhatua' In Odisha's Gajapati

Gajapati: At least two girl children died allegedly after consuming chhatua (sattu powder) from an Anganwadi centre in Ramagiri of Gajapati district on Sunday. Two other family members, who also consumed the same chhatua, are in critical condition, reports said.

The two deceased were cousins ​​Tulsi Badamundi (6) and Gunawati Badamundi (3), while those critical have been identified as Arjun Badamundi and his elder daughter Sumitra Badamundi.

Sunday morning, Tulsi, Arjun, and his two daughters Gunawati and Sumitra, consumed chhatua that was allegedly distributed by the Ramagiri Hatpada Anganwadi. Soon, they complained of severe stomach pain. When their health condition deteriorated, all four were rushed to Ramagiri Primary Health Centre, where Tulsi, daughter of one Shivshankar Badamundi, was declared dead. Following this, other three were shifted to Paralakhemundi hospital where Gunawati died during treatment. Arjun and Sumitra's condition is stated to be critical. They have been shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur where their treatment is underway.

Local ASHA worker Shantilata Badamundi said, "They complained of stomach pain after eating chhatua. At around 9 AM, four people were admitted to the Ramagiri PHC, where one minor died. Another child who was rushed to Paralakhemundi Hospital could not survive. Both of them were sisters. Arjun Badamundi and his elder daughter are in critical condition and have been shifted to Berhampur."