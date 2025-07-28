ETV Bharat / state

Toxic Gas Leak After Reactor Blast At Gujarat's Pharma Company Plant Claims Two Lives; One Critical

Two Dead, One Injured In Reactor Blast At Pharma Company Plant In Gujarat's Dahej ( ETV Bharat )

Bharuch: At least two workers died and another sustained injuries in a mishap at Shiva Pharmachem Limited's acid chloride plant in Dahej Special Economic Zone (SEZ-1), Gujarat, late on Saturday night.

As per sources, the mishap occurred at around 2:40 AM on July 27, when a reactor column at the plant burst due to excessive pressure, releasing toxic gas and acidic substances into the surroundings.

Three workers including Arjun Parvatbhai Patel, Pravin Mansukhbhai Parmar and Shailendrasinh Yadav, who were on night duty, were seriously injured in the blast. All three were rushed to a private hospital in Vadodara, where Arjun Patel and Pravin Parmar died during treatment. Shailendrasinh Yadav is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be critical.

Following the explosion, Dahej police along with a team from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) reached the spot for an investigation.

Ashutosh Maria, Director of Industrial Safety, said, "Preliminary investigation revealed criminal negligence with regard to safety measures in the company's plant. Action has been initiated under the Factory Act and a prohibitory notice will also be issued to the company."