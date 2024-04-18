Two Dead After Being Hit by Lorry in Uttar Pradesh; Injured Boy Dies in Ambulance Stuck in Traffic

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 18, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Two Dead After Being Hit by Lorry in Uttar Pradesh; Injured Boy Dies in Ambulance Stuck in Traffic

An official said that the child along with his mother and uncle were returning home from Hamirpur when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding lorry near Bajehata turn of Lalpura police station area. While the adults died on the spot, the boy succumbed in the ambulance which was stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Betwa bridge along the Kanpur-Sagar highway.

Hamirpur: In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a motorcyclist and his sister-in-law died on the spot after being hit by a lorry while a boy injured in the accident succumbed in an ambulance after being stuck in a massive traffic jam in Hamirpur district of the state on Wednesday April 17, official sources said. The lorry driver is absconding after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as motorcyclist Rohit Sahu, his sister-in-law Reeti Sahu and his infant nephew Rihal. The horrific road accident took place on Wednesday evening near Bajehata turn of Lalpura police station area.

An official said that 24-year-old Rohit Sahu, resident of Bajehata village of Lalpura police station, had come to Hamirpur along with his 25-year-old sister-in-law Reeti Sahu to see his eight-month-old sick nephew Rihal. While returning in the evening along with the infant boy, Sahu and his sister-in-law had just reached the turn on the state highway when a speeding lorry from the front hit the bike.

The collision was so strong that Rohit and Reeti were tossed up and fell into the bushes. Both of them died on the spot. The infant boy Rihal was seriously injured in the accident. Soon after the accident, a team of police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. The police removed the seriously injured boy to take him to the hospital, but due to severe traffic jam on the Betwa river bridge, the ambulance got stuck for an hour and the boy succumbed on way to the hospital, an official said.

When the ambulance reached the hospital, the doctors declared the infant boy dead after checkup. The heart-wrenching accident has left the family in shock and despair.

The concerned police station in-charge said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The lorry has been seized while as a manhunt for the erring driver has been launched to nab him, he said.

  1. Read more: Two Children Among Four Dead, 5 Injured in Uttar Pradesh Car Accident
  2. Gujarat: 10 Killed as Car Rams into Truck on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
  3. Hyderabad: One Dead as 'Drunk, Runaway' Techie Causes Six Accidents; 11 Others Injured

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Israel is Not Retaliating Against Iran Till Now

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.