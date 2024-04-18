Two Dead After Being Hit by Lorry in Uttar Pradesh; Injured Boy Dies in Ambulance Stuck in Traffic

Hamirpur: In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a motorcyclist and his sister-in-law died on the spot after being hit by a lorry while a boy injured in the accident succumbed in an ambulance after being stuck in a massive traffic jam in Hamirpur district of the state on Wednesday April 17, official sources said. The lorry driver is absconding after the accident.

The deceased have been identified as motorcyclist Rohit Sahu, his sister-in-law Reeti Sahu and his infant nephew Rihal. The horrific road accident took place on Wednesday evening near Bajehata turn of Lalpura police station area.

An official said that 24-year-old Rohit Sahu, resident of Bajehata village of Lalpura police station, had come to Hamirpur along with his 25-year-old sister-in-law Reeti Sahu to see his eight-month-old sick nephew Rihal. While returning in the evening along with the infant boy, Sahu and his sister-in-law had just reached the turn on the state highway when a speeding lorry from the front hit the bike.

The collision was so strong that Rohit and Reeti were tossed up and fell into the bushes. Both of them died on the spot. The infant boy Rihal was seriously injured in the accident. Soon after the accident, a team of police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. The police removed the seriously injured boy to take him to the hospital, but due to severe traffic jam on the Betwa river bridge, the ambulance got stuck for an hour and the boy succumbed on way to the hospital, an official said.

When the ambulance reached the hospital, the doctors declared the infant boy dead after checkup. The heart-wrenching accident has left the family in shock and despair.

The concerned police station in-charge said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The lorry has been seized while as a manhunt for the erring driver has been launched to nab him, he said.