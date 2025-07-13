ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, Child Missing After Car Carrying Devotees Plunges Into River In Himachal

The group had gone to Punjab to attend a religious satsang and were returning from there when the accident took place.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

Shimla: At least two people died, and a child is missing after a car carrying a group of devotees from Punjab's Nawanshahr district plunged into the Shalvi River here in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The driver of the vehicle in which the devotees were travelling lost control near Jamradi in the Nerwa police station area before skidding into the river, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Kumar Suchi, a resident of Shimla, and Gurmel Lal of Nawanshahr, Punjab. Two others, Balwinder (35) and Keshav Kumar (32), received injuries and are undergoing treatment at Nerwa Hospital, according to officials.

“A 10-year-old boy, the son of injured victim Balwinder, was also in the vehicle and has been missing since the accident. Rescue efforts have been impacted by darkness and rising water levels, but search operations are ongoing,” they said.

The group had gone to Punjab to attend a religious satsang and were returning from there when the accident took place. “Soon after the accident, emergency services responded and were pressed into service immediately. Rescue efforts also began swiftly with the help of police and local authorities,” officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chaupal, Sushant Sharma, confirmed the incident but added that the cause of the accident was not immediately clear. “So far, we know that two people have died in the accident, while two are injured and being treated. The search for the missing child continues,” he said.

Sharma said that a case had been filed and an investigation had started. “We are exploring all possible angles,” he said.

