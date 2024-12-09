ETV Bharat / state

Two Days After Half-Yearly Results, Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Bhagalpur

The student was unhappy with his half-yearly exam results as he had scored poor marks in two subjects, family members told police.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 59 seconds ago

Bhagalpur: A class 10 student allegedly shot himself dead with his father's revolver at his residence in Bihar's Bhagalpur after bidding farewell to his friends on Instagram, police said. Prima facie it has been revealed that the 14-year-old boy was depressed due to his marks in the recent half-yearly examinations, they added.

Kahalgaon Police have sent the body for postmortem and launched an investigation in this connection. A licensed revolver and the student's mobile phone were taken into custody, police added.

The incident took place in Anand Colony under Kahalgaon police station area at around 8 am yesterday but the matter came to light in the afternoon. On information, a team from Kahalgaon police station reached the spot for investigation.

It has been learnt that the student bid farewell to his friends on Instagram before taking the drastic step. He played games on his mobile phone at around 5 am and had also uploaded some video messages on Instagram.

An officer of Kahalgaon police station said that the half-yearly exam results were declared on Friday and the boy had scored poor marks in two subjects.

"Investigation is underway. Prima facie, it seems the student died by suicide. During interrogation, the family members told that he was depressed after scored poor marks in the school's half-yearly examinations. Before ending his life, he had sent a message to his friends, informing them about his move and bidding them farewell," Dev Guru, SHO, Kahalgaon police station said.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. You can contact any of these helpline numbers that are free and confidential:

  • Aasra helpline number 080-25497777
  • Jeevansathi helpline 18002333330
  • Telemans helpline number 1800914416
  • Women in Bihar can call 112 for any any kind of help
  • Sneha foundation helpline number 04424640050 (available 24x7)
  • NIMH helpline: 988
  • iCall, TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) 9152987821, email icall@tiss.edu, Facebook - iCALL Psychosocial Helpline, X - @iCALLhelpline

