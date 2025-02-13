ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Government Announces Special Vidhan Sabha Session On February 25-25

Punjab government announces a 2-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha on February 24-25, focusing on pending bills.

Punjab government announces a 2-day special session of the Vidhan Sabha on February 24-25, focusing on pending bills.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 7:57 PM IST

Chandigarh: A two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly will be convened on February 24 and 25, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Thursday.

He also said the budget session will be held in March.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, Cheema said the special session of the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 24 and 25 "for some pending bills and legislative businesses".

Among several Cabinet decisions, Cheema said the Cabinet approved increasing the monthly pension to acid attack victims from Rs 8,000 to 10,000. He further said transgenders will also be covered under it.

The Cabinet has also approved raising the monthly allowance for 'Chowkidar' (watchman), deployed in villages, from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500, Cheema added.

TAGGED:

