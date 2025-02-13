ETV Bharat / state

Punjab Government Announces Special Vidhan Sabha Session On February 25-25

Chandigarh: A two-day special session of the Punjab Assembly will be convened on February 24 and 25, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Thursday.

He also said the budget session will be held in March.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, Cheema said the special session of the Punjab Assembly will be held on February 24 and 25 "for some pending bills and legislative businesses".