Two-Day-Old Baby's Body Donated To Doon Medical College, A First In India

Dehradun: Dehradun witnessed a heartwarming act of selflessness as the body of a two-and-a-half-day-old baby girl was donated to Doon Medical College, marking a significant contribution to medical education and research. The child, born on December 9 at Doon Hospital, had a congenital heart condition and passed away on the morning of December 11.

Dr Anurag Agwarwal, Medical Superintendent of Doon Hospital, said, "The girl was admitted due to a heart condition. Despite all efforts, she could not survive. Her parents, inspired by the Mohan Foundation and Dadichi Dehdaan Samiti, made the courageous decision to donate her body."

This donation is being recognised as the first instance in the country where the body of such a young infant has been donated for medical purposes. Dr Agarwal highlighted the significance of this act, stating, "Body donation is invaluable for MBBS students and various medical departments. It provides essential support for understanding human anatomy and advancing medical knowledge. The role of both committees in facilitating this donation is commendable."