Two Dalit Girls Found Hanging From Tree In Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh): The bodies of two Dalit girls were found hanging from a tree near Bhagautipur village here on Tuesday morning. The girls were aged 15 and 18. Police said prima facie it appeared that the two girls died by suicide.

However, the father of one of the girls alleged it to be a case of murder. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Farrukhabad Superintendent Of Police (SP), Alok Priyadarshi said that the bodies of the girls were found in a mango orchard in a village near Kayamganj.

“We received information this morning from Bhagautipur village about two girls’ bodies hanging from a tree. Immediately, a team was rushed to the spot,” Priyadarshi added.

Police said that both the girls had gone to a local temple to offer prayers on Janmashtami, August 26. They went missing from there at around 9 PM on and did not return home. Both the girls’ families extensively searched for them throughout the night, but they could not be found.

The SP said, “One body was found hanging from one end of a dupatta and the other body from the other end. A mobile phone was found near the same tree while one SIM card was found in the belongings of one of the girls,"

The father of one of the girls said that on Monday, they had gone out at 7:30 PM but had returned in 30 minutes. "At around 9 PM, they went out to offer prayers at a local temple. When they did not reach home after two hours, I went to look for my daughter but could not find her anywhere.

I then started questioning villagers about them. At the set of dawn, a relative of mine found two bodies hanging from the tree and rushed to inform us. I am sure that this is a case of murder. She would not have died by suicide”, he said.