ETV Bharat / state

Two Cyber Thugs Arrested For Duping People Over Impregnating Women In Haryana's Nuh

Nuh: Two cyber thugs were arrested in Haryana's Nuh district for duping people by luring them of allegedly impregnating women through fake advertisements on social media sites.

Rakesh Kumar, investigating officer of Nuh's cyber police station said it was reported that Ejaz and Irshad put out fake advertisements on social media sites of impregnating women, who wanted to have children, in exchange of money. They used to contact people through fake WhatsApp accounts and take money for file and registration fees. This fee was taken through PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm in fake bank accounts, Kumar said.

A cyber police station team laid a trap and nabbed the two from a house near Shahchoukha Canal. During interrogation, they identified themselves as Ejaz and Irshad, he said. Two mobile phones with four SIM cards have been seized from them. Two of these SIM cards were issued on addresses in Maharashtra and Assam.

According to cyber police station officers, when the seized mobile phones were examined, suspicious WhatsApp chats were found regarding impregnation of women. More than four Facebook accounts of the accused have also been found. In these, fake advertisements of giving money in exchange for impregnating women have been found.