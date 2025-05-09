ETV Bharat / state

Two Cyber Frauds Arrested For Duping Man Of Rs 54 Lakhs In Fake Trading Scheme

Narasapuram: Two people from Kolkata were arrested for allegedly defrauding an Andhra Pradesh man of Rs 54 lakhs by promising profits in online trading, police said on Friday. The two accused, identified as Deepak Kumar Luharuka and Janihunwala, were arrested on May 5, they said.

According to Narasapuram City Circle Inspector B. Yadagiri, the incident began when T. Venkata Sandeep from the city was searching for information about a stock called 'Hal' on the internet. Yadagiri further informed that due to a technical error, Sandeep mistakenly received a WhatsApp call from another number.

Yadagiri said being curious, Sandeep became interested in online trading. "The cyber criminals convinced him to open an account with their company and added him to a WhatsApp group where they posted weekly stock reports," the Circle Inspector said.

Yadagiri said Sandeep eventually deposited an amount of Rs 54 lakhs. "On November 24, 2024, after selling his shares in the stock market, Sandeep was told that he needed to pay Rs. 1,65,97,000 for receiving 70,000 more shares. Suspecting something unusual, Sandeep inquired further and found that the trading platform was fake. He rushed to file a police complaint. Following the incident, an investigation into the matter was initiated," he said.