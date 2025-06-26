Two Cubs Born To Leopard Dalia In West Bengal's Dakshin Khaerbari Rehabilitation Centre

Alipurduar: The Dakshin Khaerbari Rehabilitation Centre in Madarihat erupted with joy as a rescued leopard Dalia gave birth to two cubs.

This is the first time that a leopard has given birth to cubs state's only leopard rehabilitation centre. Dalia was rescued three months ago from the Dalgaon tea garden of Falakata block adjacent to the eastern range of the Jaldapara National Park.

When she was brought to the rehabilitation centre for treatment, it was found that the 10-year-old leopard was pregnant. However, a problem arose as it was found that the claws on her front paws had decayed. This apart, one of the leopard's teeth used to catch prey was broken.

So the Forest Department officials could not take the risk of releasing Dalia into the forest. It was decided that the leopard would be kept at the rehabilitation centre. Dalia gave birth to two cubs 24 days ago and since then, has been performing her maternal duties wonderfully even in captivity.

The mother and the newborn cubs have been kept in a special cage surrounded by a green curtain with the floor covered with soft straw. After 21 days, the the two cubs opened their eyes, which is an indication of their good health. Wildlife experts have kept Dalia and her cubs under strict vigil.

The rehabilitation centre, which was established in 2005, currently has 22 leopards. Partha Sarathi Sinha, caretaker of the Dakshin Khairbari Leopard Rehabilitation Centre, described it as an important event. "The first seven days of a leopard cub's birth are very important because, if the mother feels even a little insecurity, she eats her cubs. This is a common rule among the cat species. However, we have been able to successfully pass that period with great caution. Hopefully, there will be no more problems," Sinha said.

Bhaskar JV, chief forest officer of North Bengal Wildlife Branch, is optimistic of keeping the two cubs alive and healthy. He said, "Our main objective now is to keep the two cubs alive. At the same time, equal attention is being paid to the health of the mother."