Two CRPF Jawans Killed In Lightning Strike In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Two CRPF jawans from 111th Battalion were killed after being struck by lightning in Dantewada today. On Thursday, a jawan from 85th Corps Battalion had died under similar circumstances, police said.

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed in a lightning strike at a training centre in Barsoor of Chhatisgarh's Dantewada district, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Mahendra Kumar and Shahuat Alam, were from the 111th Battalion. Mahendra hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district and Shahuat was a resident of Sahibganj in Jharkhand.

According to police, the incident took place at around 3 pm today when they were on duty at the anti-Naxal Barsoor training centre near Temrubhaara. Both the jawans had sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to the district hospital by the other jawans, police said.

The on-duty doctors of the hospital examined and declared both the jawans brought died. The CRPF has informed the families of the soldiers about the incident, police said.

This is the second such incident since yesterday. On Thursday, a jawan was killed after being struck by lightning when he had gone out for area domination in Bijapur district.

The jawan was busy undertaking area domination activities in Gangalur area of the district when the incident took place. He was taken to the hospital, where he was stated brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Kamlesh Mehla, was part of the 85th Corps Battalion and a resident of Santoshpur village of the district, police added.

