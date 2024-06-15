ETV Bharat / state

Two Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bids Foiled in Rajasthan, Heroin Worth Rs 45 Crore Seized

By ETV Bharat English Team

Sources said that the twin incidents were reported in near Kailash Post in the vicinity of village 13K in Anupgarh and Raisinghnagar area of Anupgarh district.

Anupgarh: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, security forces foiled two separate drug smuggling bids and recovered heroin worth Rs 45 crore smuggled from across the border in Anupgarh district of Rajasthan on Friday night, an official said.

A BSF spokesperson said that, heroin was dropped via drone near Kailash Post in the vicinity of village 13K in Anupgarh area. When BSF jawans heard the sound of the drone at 3:45, they fired 25 to 30 rounds at the drone. After the firing incident, the drone disappeared from sight. BSF jawans and police started searching the area during which two packets of heroin weighing 9 kg of the drug were recovered from a field. The price of this heroin in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 30 crore.

In another anti-drug operation in Raisinghnagar area of Anupgarh district, villagers heard the sound of a drone in village 44 PS late Friday night after which the villagers along with police reached the spot even as smugglers also reached there to take delivery of heroin. Seeing the villagers approaching, the smugglers tried to escape and fired in the air. The smugglers also fired at the police vehicle. The smugglers managed to escape, but two packets containing 3 kg of heroin have been recovered from the spot, an official said. The consignment is believed to be worth about Rs 15 crore. Police and BSF have detained four suspects in Raisinghnagar area in connection with the twin drug smuggling incidents.

