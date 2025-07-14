ETV Bharat / state

Two Cousin Brothers Drown In Jhansi Dam While Making Reels

Jhansi: Two cousin brothers drowned in Simardha Dam while allegedly making video reels in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Sunday afternoon. Their bodies were recovered several hours later, police said.

The incident took place under Sipri Bazar police station area. The deceased have been identified as Rishabh Sijauria and Abhishek Verma, resident of Premnagar police station in Khatibaba area, police said. The duo had gone to Simardha Dam for a walk along with their friend, Shikhar.

According to Shikhar, he sat on the banks of the dam while Rishabh and Abhishek went into the water. He told police that he had warned them that the water was very deep and was unsafe. He said Rishabh and Abhishek did not listen to him. They stood on a stone in the water and started making reels, he said adding that he was clicking photographs from the banks when he saw the duo falling into the water and drowning.

Seeing this, Shikhar plunged into the water to save them followed by two persons who were standing at the bank at that time. However, after finding no trace of the duo, Shikhar informed the police and family members.