Two Cops Booked For Killing Hotel Manager In Himachal's Chamba

Shimla: Two police personnel were booked for allegedly killing a hotel manager at a New Year's party in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Anoop Kumar and Amit Kumar, both working as police constables in Chamba district, they said.

The victim was identified as Rajinder Kumar, the hotel manager. According to reports, the incident occurred during a New Year's party when three police personnel visited a hotel in Banikhet, Chamba. Two of them got into a heated argument with Rajinder and Sachin, a hotel employee.

In the heat of the moment, Rajinder Kumar, Anoop and Sachin fell from the hotel's elevated parking space and suffered injuries. While Anoop and Sachin suffered fractures, Rajinder Kumar succumbed to injuries.

Following the incident, Rajinder's family members staged a protest and demanded action against the accused. They blocked the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway for a few hours which disrupted vehicular movement.

The protest was withdrawn when Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Yadav assured them of stern action in the matter. Two of the accused police constables have been suspended and the third one will be arrested after he is discharged from the hospital, the SP said.

The accused were posted in Chamba and were sent to Dalhousie for duty, he said. "While they were returning from their duty, they headed up to the hotel where the incident took place. We have also checked CCTV footage in which we can see that a scuffle had taken place" he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.