Two Chinese Held For Illegally Entering From Nepal, Tibetan Seeking Their Info Also Arrested

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons, including two Chinese nationals and a Tibetan, were arrested at the Sonauli outpost on the Indo-Nepal international border. Currently, they are being questioned by the officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other security agencies.

The Chinese nationals were intercepted while entering Uttar Pradesh illegally. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were conducting a routine check at the Sonauli outpost while people were entering India from Nepal when they intercepted two Chinese nationals. They were taken into custody and interrogations started. When asked about their whereabouts, they could neither understand Hindi nor English. Both were arrested later.

While the interrogations were underway, a youth, who was a Tibetan came to seek information about the two Chinese citizens, whom SSB had arrested. Suspicious at his activities, SSB jawans took him into custody as well for questioning and thereafter arrested him.

A case has been registered against the two Chinese nationals as none of them had any valid documents. Also, a case has been filed against the Tibetan, police said.