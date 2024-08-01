ETV Bharat / state

Two Chinese Held For Illegally Entering From Nepal, Tibetan Seeking Their Info Also Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Two Chinese nationals were intercepted by SSB jawans at the Indo-Nepal border for not possessing valid documents. Later, a Tibetan, who was found collecting information about the Chinese citizens, was also held. Police said a case has been registered against the three foreigners in this connection.

Two Chinese Held For Illegally Entering From Nepal, Tibetan Seeking Their Info Also Arrested
Two Chinese nationals and a Tibetan arrested from Indo-Nepal border (ETV Bharat Photo)

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): Three persons, including two Chinese nationals and a Tibetan, were arrested at the Sonauli outpost on the Indo-Nepal international border. Currently, they are being questioned by the officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and other security agencies.

The Chinese nationals were intercepted while entering Uttar Pradesh illegally. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were conducting a routine check at the Sonauli outpost while people were entering India from Nepal when they intercepted two Chinese nationals. They were taken into custody and interrogations started. When asked about their whereabouts, they could neither understand Hindi nor English. Both were arrested later.

While the interrogations were underway, a youth, who was a Tibetan came to seek information about the two Chinese citizens, whom SSB had arrested. Suspicious at his activities, SSB jawans took him into custody as well for questioning and thereafter arrested him.

A case has been registered against the two Chinese nationals as none of them had any valid documents. Also, a case has been filed against the Tibetan, police said.

Earlier on Tuesday night, SSB had arrested one Nepalese and an Ivory Coast national from Madanjot outpost in West Bengal's Naxalbari area on the Indo-Nepal border for entering India illegally. They did not possess valid travel documents and there were discrepancies in their statements, police had said.

