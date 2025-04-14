Two Children Die Of Suffocation After Getting Trapped In Locked Car In Telangana's Chevella

Chevella: In a heart-wrenching incident at Damaragidda village of Chevella mandal, Rangareddy district, Telangana, two young children lost their lives after being trapped inside a locked car. The victims, Tanmayashree (5) and Abhinayashree (4) were the children of two sisters who had come to the village to attend a relative's wedding.

While playing, the children reportedly climbed into a car parked in front of the house. Tragically, the doors got accidentally locked, and their absence went unnoticed for some time. As panic set in, the family launched a frantic search. The children were eventually found unconscious inside the vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors confirmed they had already died due to suffocation.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village. Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine how the car doors got locked and to rule out any foul play or other contributing factors.

