Two Children Die Of Suffocation After Getting Trapped In Locked Car In Telangana's Chevella

Two cousins, aged 5 and 4, tragically died after getting trapped in a locked car during a family wedding in Damaragidda village, Telangana.

People in Damaragidda village, Telangana, gather around the car where two children were accidentally trapped and tragically lost their lives. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST

Chevella: In a heart-wrenching incident at Damaragidda village of Chevella mandal, Rangareddy district, Telangana, two young children lost their lives after being trapped inside a locked car. The victims, Tanmayashree (5) and Abhinayashree (4) were the children of two sisters who had come to the village to attend a relative's wedding.

While playing, the children reportedly climbed into a car parked in front of the house. Tragically, the doors got accidentally locked, and their absence went unnoticed for some time. As panic set in, the family launched a frantic search. The children were eventually found unconscious inside the vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors confirmed they had already died due to suffocation.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the village. Local police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine how the car doors got locked and to rule out any foul play or other contributing factors.

