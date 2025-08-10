Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Two Grandchildren Drown In Pond In Rajasthan's Rajsamand

Bhanwari Devi jumped into a pond to save her grandchildren but drowned along with them.

A woman and her two grandchildren drowned in a pond at Dhak village in Mandawar panchayat under Devgarh police station in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan
Locals at the spot where Bhanwari Devi and her grandchildren drowned (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 10, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rajsamand: A woman and her two grandchildren drowned in a pond at Dhak village in Mandawar panchayat under Devgarh police station in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Devgarh police station Kishore Singh said Bhanwari Devi (60), wife of Rajuram Bhil, her grandson Himmat Ram (11) and granddaughter Meena (10) had left home at 9 am on Sunday to graze goats. As Himmat and Meena tried drawing water from Ramdev Sagar pond near the village, they started drowning. Bhanwari saw them and jumped into the pond to save them. However, the three drowned.

A few shepherds present nearby rushed to the spot but could do little as they could not swim. A few locals including Gopilal, Jitendra Kumar and Mithu Singh who knew swimming then rushed to the spot. They fished out Bhanwari and her grandchildren but it was too late as they had breathed their last by then.

The bodies were sent to the Community Health Centre in Devgarh for postmortem. Police handed over the bodies to the families after postmortem. A pall of gloom descended the village as soon as news of the deaths of the elderly woman and her grandchildren spread.

Police said a probe has been initiated into the incident.

Also Read

Four Youths Drown While Taking Bath In A Jharkhand Dam

Rajsamand: A woman and her two grandchildren drowned in a pond at Dhak village in Mandawar panchayat under Devgarh police station in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Devgarh police station Kishore Singh said Bhanwari Devi (60), wife of Rajuram Bhil, her grandson Himmat Ram (11) and granddaughter Meena (10) had left home at 9 am on Sunday to graze goats. As Himmat and Meena tried drawing water from Ramdev Sagar pond near the village, they started drowning. Bhanwari saw them and jumped into the pond to save them. However, the three drowned.

A few shepherds present nearby rushed to the spot but could do little as they could not swim. A few locals including Gopilal, Jitendra Kumar and Mithu Singh who knew swimming then rushed to the spot. They fished out Bhanwari and her grandchildren but it was too late as they had breathed their last by then.

The bodies were sent to the Community Health Centre in Devgarh for postmortem. Police handed over the bodies to the families after postmortem. A pall of gloom descended the village as soon as news of the deaths of the elderly woman and her grandchildren spread.

Police said a probe has been initiated into the incident.

Also Read

Four Youths Drown While Taking Bath In A Jharkhand Dam

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DEATH BY DROWNING IN PONDTHREE PEOPLE DROWNED IN RAJSAMANDCHILDREN WENT INTO POND FOR WATERCOUSINS WERE CHILDRENRAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.