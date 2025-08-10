ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Two Grandchildren Drown In Pond In Rajasthan's Rajsamand

Rajsamand: A woman and her two grandchildren drowned in a pond at Dhak village in Mandawar panchayat under Devgarh police station in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Devgarh police station Kishore Singh said Bhanwari Devi (60), wife of Rajuram Bhil, her grandson Himmat Ram (11) and granddaughter Meena (10) had left home at 9 am on Sunday to graze goats. As Himmat and Meena tried drawing water from Ramdev Sagar pond near the village, they started drowning. Bhanwari saw them and jumped into the pond to save them. However, the three drowned.

A few shepherds present nearby rushed to the spot but could do little as they could not swim. A few locals including Gopilal, Jitendra Kumar and Mithu Singh who knew swimming then rushed to the spot. They fished out Bhanwari and her grandchildren but it was too late as they had breathed their last by then.