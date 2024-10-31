Two Children Among Six Dead, Five Injured In Tempo-Tractor Trolley Collision In Uttar Pradesh

Badaun: In a tragic road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh on the day of Diwali, six peopled died while five others were critically injured in a powerful collision between a loader tempo and a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on Thursday morning, officials said.
The horrific road accident took place on Thursday morning on the Delhi-Badaun highway near Muzaria police station where the loader tempo and a tractor-trolley collided head-on.
District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastava said that the victims from Kakri village of Bhamora police station area of Bareilly district and Ujhani Kotwal were returning home in a Max loader tempo on Diwali when the accident took place. As soon as the loader tempo reached Muzaria village on Delhi Badaun Highway in Muzaria police station area, it collided with a tractor trolley while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcycle, she said. Kanhi, his wife Kusum, daughter Seenu and son Kartik of Kakri village died on the spot in the accident while two others died at the hospital, added the District Magistrate.
The local police arrived to the spot after being informed by the passersby and shifted the injured to the Primary Health Center and District Hospital while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem.
Of the injured, three have been admitted to the Medical College and two to the District Hospital. One of the deceased has been identified as a resident of Bareilly.
