Two Children Among Six Dead, Five Injured In Tempo-Tractor Trolley Collision In Uttar Pradesh

Badaun: In a tragic road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh on the day of Diwali, six peopled died while five others were critically injured in a powerful collision between a loader tempo and a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on Thursday morning, officials said.

The horrific road accident took place on Thursday morning on the Delhi-Badaun highway near Muzaria police station where the loader tempo and a tractor-trolley collided head-on.

District Magistrate Nidhi Srivastava said that the victims from Kakri village of Bhamora police station area of Bareilly district and Ujhani Kotwal were returning home in a Max loader tempo on Diwali when the accident took place. As soon as the loader tempo reached Muzaria village on Delhi Badaun Highway in Muzaria police station area, it collided with a tractor trolley while trying to avoid a collision with a motorcycle, she said. Kanhi, his wife Kusum, daughter Seenu and son Kartik of Kakri village died on the spot in the accident while two others died at the hospital, added the District Magistrate.