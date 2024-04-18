Two Children Among Four Dead, 5 Injured in Uttar Pradesh Car Accident

Etah: In a horrific road accident reported from Uttar Pradesh, four people, including two children, died after the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and collided with a road divider before overturning along the Aligarh-Kanpur Highway in Etah district of the state on Thursday morning, an official said.

The accident took place today morning on the Aligarh-Kanpur Highway under Pilua police station area in Etah district.

SI Ashwani Kumar, who reached the spot of the incident, said that the accident took place near Sunna Canal. Soon after getting information about the accident, a team of police rushed to the spot to launch a rescue operation. “When we went there, we saw that the car had collided with the divider, in which many people were found injured. Everyone was sent to the hospital by ambulance,” he said.

“Four people have died in the accident, which includes two girls. These people are said to be residents of Mainpuri district. The bodies of the four people who lost their lives in the accident have been sent for post-mortem,” he added.

According to the police officer, five people have also been injured in the accident. It is said that the victims were returning from Noida to their home in Mainpuri village. As soon as the driver reached the highway in Etah district, he suddenly dozed off, due to which the car collided with the divider and went out of control and overturned, an official said.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the actual cause of the mishap.