ETV Bharat / state

Two Central Narcotics Bureau Officers Arrested In Methamphetamine Smuggling Case In Chennai

Chennai: Two policemen from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) have been arrested in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking case, sending shockwaves through the city's law enforcement circles.

The arrests come amidst the Chennai Police Commissioner’s intensified efforts to curb the drug menace in the city. A special unit has been formed to target drug-related activities, and teams have been deployed across various parts of the city.

According to an official, last week, acting on a tip-off about drug peddling here in Ashok Nagar, the Vadapalani Special Task Force apprehended two individuals, Ravindranath and James, who were found carrying approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine, valued at around Rs. 50,000.

During subsequent interrogation, it was discovered that the two arrested individuals had links to CNB officers Anand and Sabir. Both Anand and Sabir were subsequently taken into custody for questioning, the official said.