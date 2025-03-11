ETV Bharat / state

Two Cattle Smugglers From Bengal Injured In Encounter In Odisha's Sambalpur, Probe Underway

Sambalpur (Odisha): Two cattle smugglers sustained injuries after being shot at by police during an exchange of fire near Sambalpur City Station Tuesday morning.

Police said both the accused, identified as Ak Arif and Sk Manto Haque, sustained bullet injuries below the knees and are undergoing treatment at VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla. Currently, their condition is stable, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sasanka Shekhar Beura informed that there was an exchange of fire between police and cattle smugglers at around 5:35 AM today. "The shootout took place after police intercepted the vehicle of the accused near the city station area. Five rounds were fired by the police, while three rounds were fired by accused. The truck, bearing a Rajasthan number plate, was loaded with 25-30 cattle and transporting the cattle illegally. The accused, both hailing from Howrah district of West Bengal, were escorting the cattle-laden truck. They resorted to firing as soon as the truck was intercepted. When police opened fire, both suspects sustained gunshot injuries, one below the left knee, and the other below the right knee. Both of them are undergoing treatment at the hospital and are currently out of danger," ASP Beura said.

The senior police official further informed, "The accused were transporting cattle illegally from Odisha's Sohela to West Bengal. Four fired cartridges, two country-made pistols (7.65 MM), and an SUV were seized from the spot. Police also seized Rs 15000 cash and three mobile phones from their possession. Over 30 cows and bulls were safely rescued after the firing." ASP Beura clarified that the accused smugglers were first to open fire at the police, following which the latter retaliated.