ETV Bharat / state

25 Injured As Two Buses Collide On Agra-Lucknow Expressway In Kanpur

Kanpur: In a tragic incident, at least 25 people were injured after two buses collided in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Araul area, they said. One of the buses that went out of control was overturned in the accident, police said.

Both buses were heading towards Gonda from Delhi. The accident occurred when the driver of a tourist bus tried to overtake the bus moving ahead. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Several of the injured were in critical condition and were referred to Hallet hospital.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bilhaur, Amarnath Yadav, also reached the scene. ACP Yadav said that more than 20 injured persons had been referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital (Hallet) in Kanpur for treatment.