2 Burnt Alive In Road Accident In UP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur: Two people were burnt alive following a collision between two trucks in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Saturday, on National Highway 34 in the Sumerpur area, Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal said.

"Two trucks were involved in the accident. One truck caught fire following the collision, leading to the deaths of the driver and his assistant. Their identities are yet to be established," the officer told PTI.

"The occupants of the other truck fled the scene and search is underway to locate them. We have not received any complaint in the matter yet. We are trying to contact the owners of both trucks," he added.