2 Burnt Alive In Road Accident In UP's Hamirpur

Two people were burnt alive following a collision between two trucks in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

Published : 7 minutes ago

Hamirpur: Two people were burnt alive following a collision between two trucks in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Saturday, on National Highway 34 in the Sumerpur area, Circle Officer Rajesh Kamal said.

"Two trucks were involved in the accident. One truck caught fire following the collision, leading to the deaths of the driver and his assistant. Their identities are yet to be established," the officer told PTI.

"The occupants of the other truck fled the scene and search is underway to locate them. We have not received any complaint in the matter yet. We are trying to contact the owners of both trucks," he added.

The police said a fire brigade was called to the site and rescue and relief measures were initiated.

Some locals at the scene were reportedly seen capturing pictures and videos of the incident, they said.

One of the video clips of the incident which surfaced on social media allegedly shows the assistant attempting to open the truck door to escape, while his body was almost entirely engulfed in flames.

