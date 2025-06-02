Two Brothers, One More Killed In Mahasamund Accident

Mahasamund: Road accidents continue to claim lives in Chhattisgarh with a regular frequency. In the latest accident three youths, of which two were siblings, died in a collision between a tractor and a motorcycle at Mahasamund. The in-charge at Kotwali Police Station Sharad Dube said the accident took place on Sunday night at around 9.30 pm.

“The deceased have been identified as Kewal Nayak, Varun Nayak and Tirath Dewan of Shergaon. They had come too Mahasamund for some work and were returning home on the motorcycle when the accident took place. The three were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead,” he said.

A pall of gloom has descended over Shergaon. The Police handed over the dead bodies to their families after the postmortem.

Earlier on May 12, 14 persons had died in an accident reported from Kharora in Raipur. Seven more people had died in two separate accidents in Mahasamund on May 25.

The frequent accidents being reported from various parts of the state highlight the need to give priority to road safety both by the administration as well as the people driving on the roads. Triple riding on two wheelers and not wearing helmets continues to be a major cause of deaths in road accidents.

