Two Brothers Lynched On Suspicion Of Theft In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga; 10 Arrested

Police arrived at the orchard in the Sivagangai district for investigation. ( ETV Bharat )

Sivaganga: The brutal killing of two brothers, allegedly on suspicion of stealing goats and chickens from a grove, has shocked the residents of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased have been identified as Manikandan (30) and Sivasankaran alias Vignesh (25), both from Kattanipatti village. Manikandan was employed in a private company in Coimbatore, while Vignesh was residing in Kallampatti.

According to police sources, around midnight on June 2, villagers in Alagama Nagari near Madhakupatti heard suspicious noises coming from a privately-owned grove. On investigating, they found the two brothers inside the grove.

Believing they had entered the area to steal goats and chickens, the villagers attacked them with sticks and bare hands. The brothers attempted to flee, but were caught and beaten severely, losing consciousness.