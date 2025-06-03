Two Brothers Lynched On Suspicion Of Theft In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga; 10 Arrested

Sivaganga: The brutal killing of two brothers, allegedly on suspicion of stealing goats and chickens from a grove, has shocked the residents of Sivaganga district in Tamil Nadu.
The deceased have been identified as Manikandan (30) and Sivasankaran alias Vignesh (25), both from Kattanipatti village. Manikandan was employed in a private company in Coimbatore, while Vignesh was residing in Kallampatti.
According to police sources, around midnight on June 2, villagers in Alagama Nagari near Madhakupatti heard suspicious noises coming from a privately-owned grove. On investigating, they found the two brothers inside the grove.
Believing they had entered the area to steal goats and chickens, the villagers attacked them with sticks and bare hands. The brothers attempted to flee, but were caught and beaten severely, losing consciousness.
Realising the severity of the incident, villagers called a 108 ambulance. The unconscious brothers were rushed to Sivagangai Government Medical College Hospital, but both were declared dead on arrival.
On receiving the information, Madhakupatti police shifted the bodies for post-mortem and launched an investigation. Ten individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Initial reports suggest theft as the motive for the attack, but police are also probing whether previous enmity might have been involved. The investigation is ongoing.
