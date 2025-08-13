Cloudburst In Rampur And Kullu In Himachal Pradesh, No Loss Of Life Reported

Rampur/Kullu: A cloudburst triggered heavy rains Fancha gram panchayat at Pandrabish area of Rampur sub-division in Shimla district on Wednesday.

Ganvi Khad in the gram panchayat was flooded as a result of the rains. However, SDM Rampur Harsh Amarendra Singh no loss of life or property has been reported so far. However, after the incident, the administration has become alert for any eventuality.

According to reports, two bridges connecting Koot and Kyaw villages in Ganvi were washed away due to flood in Ganvi Khad. The Ganvi police outpost was also buried in the debris and the bus stop and nearby shops were affected. Due to the heavy rain in the mountains, locals are in panic.

"Community communication channels between Greenco, gram panchayat representatives and local administration have been actocated so that information can be shared immediately in case of any emergency. This will facilitate the relief and rescue teams to reach the spot on time and take necessary action."

He said that at present the administration is particularly focused on Nanti and Ganvi areas, where the water level is being continuously monitored. There is a possibility of rapid flow of water on the hill slopes and rivers in the area. The local residents have also been advised to be cautious and not go near rivers or streams unnecessarily, the SDM said.

The administration has kept necessary equipment and teams ready for rescue and relief operations. The report of the Meteorological Department is also being monitored.

A cloudburst was also reported on the hills of Shrikhand in Kullu district, while clouds also appeared on the hills of Batahad in the Tirthan valley of Banjar sub-division. The district administration has issued instructions to all the people to stay away from the river channels. There has been no loss of life due to the cloudburst incident.

In Nirmand sub-division, a cloud burst in the evening on the hills of Shrikhand following Bagipool market was evacuated by the administration. At the same

A second cloudburst was reported from the valley due to which Tirthan river was flooded. Four cottages built on the banks of the river were damaged while four vehicles were swept away.

DC Kullu Torul S Ravish said, "A cloudburst occurred in Nirmand sub-division and Tirthan Valley of Kullu district. The administration team has rushed to the spot and is taking stock of the damage. No one was injured in the incident, but cottages and vehicles were washed away."