Two BPCL Security Officers Drown While Bathing At Goridham Kund Pond In Rajasthan

Rajsamand: Two security officers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) drowned while bathing at Goridham Kund in Rajsamand district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Akhilesh Pal (30), son of Suraj Pal, and Deependra (32), son of Mahendra Verma—both residents of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to Divar Police Station In-Charge Bhavani Shankar, both Akhilesh and Deependra had taken leave and come to visit Goridham Kund by car. “They died after drowning in deep water while bathing,” Shankar said.

Soon after the news about the incident spread, locals, along with Baghana administrator Vishnu Mewada, reached the spot to assist police in the rescue operation.