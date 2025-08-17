Two BPCL Security Officers Drown While Bathing At Goridham Kund Pond In Rajasthan

Rajsamand: Two security officers of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) drowned while bathing at Goridham Kund in Rajsamand district on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Akhilesh Pal (30), son of Suraj Pal, and Deependra (32), son of Mahendra Verma—both residents of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, they said.
According to Divar Police Station In-Charge Bhavani Shankar, both Akhilesh and Deependra had taken leave and come to visit Goridham Kund by car. “They died after drowning in deep water while bathing,” Shankar said.
Soon after the news about the incident spread, locals, along with Baghana administrator Vishnu Mewada, reached the spot to assist police in the rescue operation.
“The bodies were carried on foot for nearly three kilometres with the help of police, panchayat workers and villagers on foot before being sent to the mortuary of the Government Community Health Centre in Devgarh,” said officials.
According to them, the families of the deceased have been informed, and bodies will be sent for post-mortem examinations after their arrival.
Meanwhile, the residents living in the surrounding areas of Goridham Kund, which is located in the Baghana forest area of the district, expressed serious concern over repeated drowning incidents in rivers, ponds and pools in the area.
“Despite warning signs and depth information being installed at Goridham Kund, people remain careless. Due to ignoring safety measures, such incidents are happening every day,” said a local villager.
