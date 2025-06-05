ETV Bharat / state

Two Boys Drown While Bathing In Farm Pond In Rajasthan

The boys, residents of Mangluna village, had gone to visit their fields in Pardol Badi village when they went to take bath in a pond.

Two Boys Drown While Bathing In Farm Pond In Sikar
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST

Sikar: Two boys were drowned while taking bath in a pond at a farm in a village in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday. Police have shifted the bodies for post-mortem, officials said.

The deceased, who were residents of Mangluna village of Sikar district, had gone to visit their fields in Pardol Badi village yesterday. During this, they went to bath in a pond in one of the farms. However, due to deep water and with nobody around, they got drowned. By the time the rescue team reached the spot, both had died.

Sadar police station in-charge Indraj Marodia said the farm pond had a fencing but the boys had entered by digging the soil under the fence. "Prima facie it seems that the boys drowned while bathing," he said.

When the boys did not return home till late in the evening, the family started searching for them. Later, the farm owner saw a body floating in the pond and immediately informed the police.

At around 8:30 pm, Sikar control room received information and a civil defence team led by chief warden Madan Singh Kudi reached the spot. A rescue operation was started under the leadership of civil defence expert Kailash Meena and swimmer Ramswaroop Ranwan.

Following a 25-minute operation, the two bodies were fished out from the pond. "The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of SK Hospital. The post-mortem will be done today," Marodia said.

