Two Boys Booked For Making Reels On Railway Tracks In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two boys were booked for making a social media video lying on the railway tracks in Odisha's Bolangir district, officials said on Monday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) filed the case after coming across the video on social media, they said.

The investigation revealed that the video, in which a boy was seen sleeping between the concrete sleepers of the railway track, was taken between Purnapani and Jharmunda railway stations when a train was approaching. The incident took place on Saturday (July 5).

Taking the video into cognisance, RPF Inspector, Balangir, probed the matter while alerting the local police. In a joint investigation, the RPF and local police were able to identify the two boys. The villagers assisted the RPF in identifying the two boys who live near the Purnapani station.

The two boys, one aged 12 and the other 15, were taken to the RPF post in Balangir along with their parents for legal action, officials said.