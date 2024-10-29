ETV Bharat / state

Two Booked For Withholding Information About Tenants In J&K's Samba: Police

Police said that the duo was booked after they failed to provide information about tenants during police verification, reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jammu: Police on Tuesday said that two FIRs have been registered against the landowners in district Samba of Jammu and Kashmir for failing to provide the information about the tenants.

In a statement on its official X handle, District Police Samba wrote, “Two case FIRs have been registered against the landowners in district Samba for violating DM Order U/S 163 Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sahinta who failed to provide the information/details of tenants/outsiders at PS Samba”.

It is learnt that the FIRs have been registered at Police Station Samba.

The verification process was initiated by the police for the outsiders staying as tenants and domestic helpers. During the drive, two cases were registered at the police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

The booked land owners have been identified as Rakesh Kumar, son of Puran Chand, a resident of Mandera Samba near SIDCO Phase-1 at present, Pakki Mandi Samba and Dev Raj, son of Dhani Ram, a resident of Mandera Samba near SIDCO Phase-1 A/P Pakki Mandi Samba.

In a press statement, Samba Police appealed citizens to come forward and provide the complete details of their tenants/domestic helpers to their nearest police station and get the police verification done timely.

