Two Bikers Detained for Harassing Woman in Car in Bengaluru

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Karnataka Police arrested two bikers for harassing a woman in the state's capital on Sunday night. An investigation is on to their third accomplice.

Bengaluru: Two bikers, who harassed a woman, who was travelling in a car on Sunday night on the Madiwala-Koramangala road in Bengaluru, were detained, the police said on Monday. The two accused identified as Tejas and Jagannath have been detained while their third accomplice is still at large, sources said. An official said that the victim narrated her harrowing experience to the police over the phone.

The incident took place at around 9.15 pm on Sunday, South East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) CK Baba said. “While returning from work, the woman had a dispute over putting an indicator while taking a turn. The three accused riding a scooter followed her car near Koramangala. The woman then called the police and reported the matter,” the DCP added.

The woman explained that while returning home from work in Begur, three miscreants riding a scooter followed her car near Koramangala. The woman then called the police and reported the matter. As soon as the police reached the spot, the miscreants escaped. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, two accused have been taken into custody, the police said.

During the interrogation, the two detained accused said, “The woman hit their scooter and they followed her car." Based on the statement, the woman's car and the accused scooter were checked and there were no signs of collision, the police said. “A case has been registered in the matter. We are investigating the background of the accused. An investigation has been launched to nab the absconding accused,” the DCP said.

