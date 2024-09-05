ETV Bharat / state

Two Bangladeshis Arrested For Illegally Entering India Via Nepal Border

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Two Bangladeshis, who were arrested at the India-Nepal border, had reached Katmandu from Dhaka and planned to go to Delhi. One of them possessed an expired visa.

Bangladeshi nationals, Ahmed Rubel and MD Khukan (ETV Bharat Photo)

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): SSB jawans on Wednesday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals while illegally entering India from Nepal. Both were trying to go to Delhi via Nepal and are presently being interrogating by SSB, IB and other security agencies.

The SSB team deployed in the India-Nepal border under Bargadwa police station area was interrogating the people who entered India after crossing the international border when they spotted two suspicious persons entering from Nepal. The team immediately stopped them and interrogated them. During this, Bangladeshi passports were recovered from them. They identified themselves as Ahmed Rubel and MD Khukan during the interrogation.

They told the security forces that they had reached Kathmandu from Dhaka. They had arrived in Nawalparasi district from Kathmandu on September 3 and wanted to go to Delhi.

They said that they managed to sneak into India with the help of brokers and infiltrated through the Bargadwa border. They wanted to go to the Portuguese Embassy in New Delhi for an interview on September 6.

ASP Aatish Kumar Singh said that two Bangladeshis were detained during inspection. During interrogation, it was found that one of them possessed a visa that was valid only till August while the other did not have any document.

A case has been registered against the two and they have been presented before the court, officials said.

