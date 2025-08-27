ETV Bharat / state

Two Bangladeshis Among 126 Arrested In Uttarakhand's Major Crackdown On Religious Imposters

Roorkee: Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested 126 persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, for posing as babas (spiritual leaders). The action was taken as part of a statewide crackdown dubbed ‘Operation Kalanemi’, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Dobhal said that the latest operation was launched against “fake babas” ahead of the annual Urs at the Piran Kaliyar shrine. “In the fresh action, at least 126 babas were arrested for faking identities near the shrine. The two Bangladeshis were held near the dargah after police found them disguised in saffron robes,” he said.

Dobhal alleged that the two foreigners had been living illegally in the area under false identities. He identified them as Mohammad Ujjwal and Mohammad Yusuf, who had been using the names Mohan and Shankar, respectively. Other arrested suspects were from several police station areas, including 18 from Mangalore, 23 from Ganganahar, and 13 from Kaliyar.

Under ‘Operation Kalanemi’, action has been taken against more than 4,500 suspected impostors so far since its launch, according to the SSP. “More than 2,000 people have undergone verification checks as part of the district-wide effort,” Dobhal said.