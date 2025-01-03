Two Attempt Self-Immolation Amid Union Carbide Waste Disposal Protest In Pithampur

Dhar: Two protesters suffered burn injuries after they attempted to immolate themselves during a bandh called against disposal of Union Carbide waste in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday.

During the protest, two men poured petrol and set themselves on fire, resulting in a stampede-like situation. Heavy police force deployed at the spot tried to stop them but within a few seconds, fire broke out. Efforts were taken to douse the flames but the two men suffered 60 percent burn injuries.

Rajkumar Raghuvanshi and Raj Patel, were rushed to Choithram Hospital, where they are stated to be in critical condition. A horrifying video related to this incident has also surfaced on social media.

Eyewitness Veer Singh said, "Everyone was participating in the protest when suddenly two men poured inflammatory liquid on them and tried to self-immolate. Both suffered burn injuries on their faces. I pulled off Raj Patel's charred shirt and my hand too got burnt."

As tension escalated following the incident, additional police force was sent from Indore to bring the situation under control, police said.

Protests are being held in Pithampur for the last few days against the incineration of Union Carbide waste in the industrial town. Nearly 337 tonnes of waste from Union Carbide factory in Bhopal was brought to the disposal facility in Pithampur, 40 years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, but local residents are opposing this.

On Thursday, a rally followed by a sit-in demonstration was organised at the Maharana Pratap Square of the city. Residents had called for a bandh on Friday. Thus, a large number of people reached the Maharana Pratap Square to participate in the bandh and raised slogans against Union Carbide.