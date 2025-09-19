ETV Bharat / state

Two Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Five Injured In Ambush In Manipur’s Bishnupur District

A paramilitary personnel from Assam Rifles is rushed to a hospital after being injured in an attack by armed gunmen on a vehicle carrying soldiers, in Bishnupur district, Manipur, on Friday, September 19. ( IANS )

Imphal: Two jawans of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others were injured when a group of armed men ambushed a vehicle of the paramilitary force in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday evening, officials said.

The incident took place in the district's Nambol Sabal Leikai area around 5.50 pm.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack till the filing of the report.

"A group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal, claiming the life of two jawans and injuring five," an official said.

The five injured people were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, a RIMS official told PTI.

"The column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the Highway in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred, and five were injured, who have since been evacuated to RIMS and are currently stable. Search operations are ongoing to apprehend the terrorists involved in the incident," a defence statement said.

The deceased persons were identified as Naik Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Keshap.

Police and forensic personnel recovered several fired cartridges from the ambush site, which is around 16 km from the state capital Imphal.

Additional forces have been sent there while search operations have been launched in nearby areas where the attackers might have fled, an official said.

Injured personnel N Nongthon told reporters: "The assailants, numbering around 4 to 5, suddenly opened fire towards us. We did not immediately retaliate as it would have led to injuries to the public, as it was not an isolated area."

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack on security forces, in which two Assam Rifles jawans made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

Manipur is now under the President’s Rule.