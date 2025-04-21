Two Arrested From Odisha's Jharsuguda For Murder Of Father-Son Duo In Murshidabad

Jharsuguda: The Special Task Force of West Bengal Police on Monday arrested two persons from Jharsuguda for their alleged involvement in the murder of a father-son duo in Murshidabad district during the violence over Waqf Act.

The two arrested persons are Bani Israel and Sefaul Haque, residents of Sulitala village under Samserganj police station area of Murshidabad district. They are the sons of Ziaul Sheikh, a primary suspect in the killing of the father-son duo in Jafrabad, Murshidabad. On April 11, Hargobindo Das (72) and Chandan Das (40), were allegedly hacked to death in Samserganj block of Murshidabad district. IG Northern Range Himanshu Lal and Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar said the STF team of West Bengal with the help of Jharsuguda police raided Banharpali and arrested the accused who are allegedly involved in the murder of Hargobindo and his son.

A five-member STF team had reached Banharpali police station late on Sunday night and conducted an investigation. The team also seized two 7.62 mm country-made guns and live ammunition from them. Jharsuguda police have also detained six people who helped them, said the officers. During the protests over the Waqf Act in parts of Murshidabad, violence erupted resulting in the death of three individuals. Additionally, numerous people suffered injuries.