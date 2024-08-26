ETV Bharat / state

2 Arrested From Hyderabad In Rs 175 Crore Online Scam Linked To Dubai

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested two persons for involvement in a whopping Rs 175 crore cyber fraud after registering a suo motu case as the bureau noticed suspicious activity linked to several bank accounts.

The arrested alleged scammers have been identified as Mohammad Shoeib Tauqeer (34), a resident of Vijayanagar Colony, and Mohammad Bin Ahmed Bawazeer (49), a resident of Moghalpura.

Shikha Goel, director TGCSB, said they registered the case under section 66D of the IT Act, and sections 318(4), 319(2), and 338 of the BNS Act and took up the investigation.

The Cyber Security Bureau’s data analysis team based on complaints received by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) began an investigation after they noticed suspicious activity linked to six bank accounts in the Shamsheergunj branch of State Bank of India (SBI).

Preliminary investigation found that large sums of money were transacted through Tauqeer and Bawazeer's accounts between March and April. Further investigation revealed about 600 complaints connected to these accounts, hinting towards a large-scale cyber fraud operation, said Goel.