2 Arrested From Hyderabad In Rs 175 Crore Online Scam Linked To Dubai

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested two persons for involvement in a whopping Rs 175 crore cyber fraud after registering a suo motu case as the bureau noticed suspicious activity linked to several bank accounts.
The arrested alleged scammers have been identified as Mohammad Shoeib Tauqeer (34), a resident of Vijayanagar Colony, and Mohammad Bin Ahmed Bawazeer (49), a resident of Moghalpura.
Shikha Goel, director TGCSB, said they registered the case under section 66D of the IT Act, and sections 318(4), 319(2), and 338 of the BNS Act and took up the investigation.
The Cyber Security Bureau’s data analysis team based on complaints received by the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) began an investigation after they noticed suspicious activity linked to six bank accounts in the Shamsheergunj branch of State Bank of India (SBI).
Preliminary investigation found that large sums of money were transacted through Tauqeer and Bawazeer's accounts between March and April. Further investigation revealed about 600 complaints connected to these accounts, hinting towards a large-scale cyber fraud operation, said Goel.
During the probe, it was surprisingly revealed that both of them were auto drivers. Upon further interrogation, the police were able to apprehend Tauqeer and Bawazeer. Their questioning led to the revelation that the main mastermind behind the operation was based in Dubai.
The gang exploited the privileges of current accounts, which are typically opened for businesses that conduct large-scale transactions. Unlike savings accounts, current accounts allow for the withdrawal of large sums of money daily.
The Dubai-based mastermind entrusted Tauqeer and Bawazeer with opening current accounts using the identities of unsuspecting daily labourers and auto drivers.
Six such accounts were opened at the SBI Shamshirganj branch in February. Over March and April, these accounts were used to funnel Rs 175 crore from around 600 cybercrime victims.
Read More: