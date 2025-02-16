Two Arrested For Kidnapping Boy In Madhya Pradesh, Injured In Encounter With Police

Morena: Two men, who had allegedly kidnapped a six-year-old boy from Gwalior three days back, were injured in an encounter with police in Morena district on Saturday night. They were nabbed and shifted to the district hospital for treatment.
Police said the accused have been identified as Rahul Gurjar and Bunty Gurjar, both residents of Jigri in Morena. Police have recovered a country-made pistol, several cartridges and the bike that was used during the kidnapping.
On February 13, two bike-borne miscreants had kidnapped Shivay Gupta (6), son of a Gwalior-based sugar trader Rahul Gupta. Soon after which, Gwalior Police launched a thorough search operation by setting up blockades across the city. Also, the adjoining districts were alerted about the incident. Around 14 hours later, the kidnappers fled leaving the child on a field near Qazi Basai village under Mata Basaiya police station area of Morena.
When a villager noticed a child crying on roadside, he recognised that he had been kidnapped from Gwalior and handed him over to the Qazi Basai village sarpanch, who contacted police following which, the child's parents were informed. After this, police reached the spot and recovered the child.
Thereafter, Gwalior and Morena Police had intensified the search for the kidnappers. On Saturday, police were told by an informer that some miscreants are hiding in Morena and further action was taken.
Morena SP Sameer Saurabh said, "Mata Basiya police station received information that two armed criminals were planning a robbery near Kutwar bridge. When Mata Basiya police station and Kotwali police reached the spot, the miscreants starting firing at the police personnel and suffered bullet injuries on their legs while fleeing. The police vehicle was damaged in the incident. They were arrested and are undergoing treatment. During interrogation, they confessed that they had kidnapped Shivay.
Dr Pramod Yadav, a doctor of Morena Hospital said, "Police brought the two men with bullet injuries on their legs. More details will be available only after X-ray."
