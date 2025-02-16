ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested For Kidnapping Boy In Madhya Pradesh, Injured In Encounter With Police

Morena: Two men, who had allegedly kidnapped a six-year-old boy from Gwalior three days back, were injured in an encounter with police in Morena district on Saturday night. They were nabbed and shifted to the district hospital for treatment.

Police said the accused have been identified as Rahul Gurjar and Bunty Gurjar, both residents of Jigri in Morena. Police have recovered a country-made pistol, several cartridges and the bike that was used during the kidnapping.

On February 13, two bike-borne miscreants had kidnapped Shivay Gupta (6), son of a Gwalior-based sugar trader Rahul Gupta. Soon after which, Gwalior Police launched a thorough search operation by setting up blockades across the city. Also, the adjoining districts were alerted about the incident. Around 14 hours later, the kidnappers fled leaving the child on a field near Qazi Basai village under Mata Basaiya police station area of ​​​​Morena.

When a villager noticed a child crying on roadside, he recognised that he had been kidnapped from Gwalior and handed him over to the Qazi Basai village sarpanch, who contacted police following which, the child's parents were informed. After this, police reached the spot and recovered the child.