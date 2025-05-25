ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested For Gang Rape And Murder In MP's Khandwa

A post-mortem conducted on Sunday morning confirmed the brutality of the assault

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2025 at 3:27 PM IST

Khandwa: A 45-year-old tribal woman in Khalwa, Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, died after allegedly being brutally gang-raped and having her private parts injured with an iron rod. Police have arrested two men and registered a case of gang rape and murder.

A post-mortem conducted on Sunday morning confirmed the brutality of the assault.

The horrific incident occurred in Khalwa village, where a wedding was taking place on Friday. The victim, who attended with her family, went missing at night. The next morning, she was found behind a house by other women, barely alive. Her sons took her home, but she died before she could speak.

A nurse at Khalwa Hospital, where the deceased woman was taken for post-mortem, said that the woman's uterus had been forcibly removed, likely with an iron rod or wood. "Excessive bleeding was the cause of death. The woman's body had severe injuries all over," she said.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rai stated, "The woman has been gang-raped. There are marks of injury on her private parts. A case is being registered under sections of both gang rape and murder in the matter. Two people have been taken into custody and are being interrogated."

The deceased woman belonged to the Kurku tribal community and left behind two children.

The victim’s family filed a complaint with the district police on Saturday afternoon. Two suspects from the same village were arrested, who were allegedly in a drunken state.

