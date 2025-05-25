ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested For Gang Rape And Murder In MP's Khandwa

Khandwa: A 45-year-old tribal woman in Khalwa, Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, died after allegedly being brutally gang-raped and having her private parts injured with an iron rod. Police have arrested two men and registered a case of gang rape and murder.

A post-mortem conducted on Sunday morning confirmed the brutality of the assault.

The horrific incident occurred in Khalwa village, where a wedding was taking place on Friday. The victim, who attended with her family, went missing at night. The next morning, she was found behind a house by other women, barely alive. Her sons took her home, but she died before she could speak.

A nurse at Khalwa Hospital, where the deceased woman was taken for post-mortem, said that the woman's uterus had been forcibly removed, likely with an iron rod or wood. "Excessive bleeding was the cause of death. The woman's body had severe injuries all over," she said.