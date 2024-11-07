ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested For Duping Youth With Fake Job Offer In Malta

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two officials of a consultancy firm for allegedly duping a job seeker by falsely promising him employment in Malta, an island country in southern Europe, and providing fake appointment letter.

The accused, Ghanta Sunilkumar (28), director of 'Abroad Study Plan Overseas Educational Consultancy' in Bachupally in Hyderabad, and his associate, Ghamana Navyashree (25), were taken into custody.

The case dates back to March 14 when Kamalakar, a resident of Karimnagar, lodged a complaint at Karimnagar Onetown police station, alleging that the consultancy firm had duped him and his friend Sunil of Rs 8 lakh by promising them jobs in Malta. The case was transferred to the CID on July 4 and more details were uncovered during the investigation.