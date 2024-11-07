ETV Bharat / state

Two Arrested For Duping Youth With Fake Job Offer In Malta

Director of a consultancy firm and his associate were arrested on the complaint of a victim, who allegedly was given fake appointment letter.

Two Arrested For Duping Youth With Fake Job Offer In Malta
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two officials of a consultancy firm for allegedly duping a job seeker by falsely promising him employment in Malta, an island country in southern Europe, and providing fake appointment letter.

The accused, Ghanta Sunilkumar (28), director of 'Abroad Study Plan Overseas Educational Consultancy' in Bachupally in Hyderabad, and his associate, Ghamana Navyashree (25), were taken into custody.

The case dates back to March 14 when Kamalakar, a resident of Karimnagar, lodged a complaint at Karimnagar Onetown police station, alleging that the consultancy firm had duped him and his friend Sunil of Rs 8 lakh by promising them jobs in Malta. The case was transferred to the CID on July 4 and more details were uncovered during the investigation.

It was revealed that apart from the duo, Ghanta Anilkumar, Kottu Sairaviteja, Saimanoj, Shubham, Vamsi, Navyashree, and others had duped over 100 unemployed youths from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other states. They charged a commission of Rs 5 lakh per individual, promising guaranteed employment in Malta through their "study plan" and handed them fake job offers. Despite paying exorbitant amounts, the youths returned home jobless.

The CID has intensified its investigation, urging job seekers to be cautious against fraudulent job assurances.

